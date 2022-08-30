A man who allegedly choked his seven-year-old son, appeared before the court charged with cruelty to a child.
The 39-year old father of Sangre Grande also faced charges of choking with intent to render unconscious and assault by beating, in relation to his wife.
He appeared before Sangre Grande Magistrate Cheron Raphael on Monday and was placed on $350,000 bail. As conditions of the bail, he is to stay 100 meters away from the victims and have no communication with them, directly or indirectly.
He is expected to reappear before a magistrate on September 23.
According to a police report, on July 25, a woman was at her home with her husband, who allegedly became enraged after he saw his seven-year-old son remove sheets from the bed. He allegedly held onto his son, dragged him to another room and began choking him, a post to the police’s social media page stated. The woman saw what was happening and attempted to intervene but she was allegedly kicked in her face.
The report also stated that on August 1, the woman was at home with her husband when they had a disagreement over an iPad. The man allegedly became enraged, and pushed, choked and dragged the woman, the post said.
After receiving a report about the incident, officers of the Sangre Grande police station, Special Victims Department (SVD) conducted an investigation into the matter, and the man was subsequently arrested and charged with the offences.
The investigation was coordinated by Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Bridgelal and Inspector Bacchus.
The charges were laid by constable Farrier.