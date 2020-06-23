A FIFTY-NINE-year-old man was granted $47,000 bail yesterday after appearing before an Arima Magistrate on two charges of choking a woman.
The court heard that on Friday (June 19) the alleged victim was at her home with the accused when they got into an argument. It was alleged that he became annoyed and he began to choke her resulting in her briefly losing consciousness. He again held onto her neck and continued choking her.
The following day she made a report to the Northern Division’s Gender Based Violence Unit which led to the suspect being arrested the same day.
He then appeared before Arima Magistrate Avion Gill on two charges, choking with intent to render incapable of resistance and chocking with intent to render unconscious.
His case was then adjourned to July 20 2020 and his bail was $47,000.00 with surety to cover both charges. There was an alternative of $65,000.00 cash bail and he was also instructed to stay 50 feet away from the alleged victim and not to engage in any threatening or abusive behaviour towards her.