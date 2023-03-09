Nikose Jacob appeared before the Tunapuna court on Tuesday, charged with the December 2022 murder of Jeremy Paul Fough.
Jacob, 35 of St Joseph, faced magistrate Indra Ramoo-Haynes. The matter was adjourned to April 3.
Fough, 31, of La Seiva Village, Maracas, St Joseph, was found dead on December 13 2022, at Riverside Road, Curepe. Investigations were supervised by Supt Douglas, Insp Ramjag, Insp Sylvester and Sgt Radhaykissoon, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two and one male suspect was arrested on March 3.
Jacob was charged by constable Ali, also of HBI Region Two, on Tuesday, following advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.