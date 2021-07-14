A Port-of-Spain man allegedly involved in personnel and delivery truck robberies this year has been arrested.
Shaquille Rogers, 28, of Nelson Street, was charged with the offence of robbery with aggravation, two offences of robbery with aggravation.
He is expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Port-of-Spain magistrate on Wednesday.
The investigation involved the combined efforts of members of the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department (CID) as well as the Analytical Unit and Strategic Operations Team.
It included W/Insp Hospedales-Yearwood, Insp Farrell, W/Cpl De Roche, and WPC Richards.