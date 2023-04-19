Akil Grant appeared before a Scarborough magistrate, charged with the Easter Sunday murder of Alex Cooper.
Cooper, 22, aka ‘Papa’, of Hart Lane Government House Road, Tobago, was at Logwood Park Cemetery, Tobago on April 9 when several explosions were heard. First responders found him with a gunshot wound to the body. He died at the scene.
Grant, 27 of Darrel Spring, Tobago, was charged with murder, possession of firearm and possession of ammunition. He appeared virtually before senior magistrate Rajendra Rambachan, on Tuesday, in the Scarborough First Magistrates’ Court. The matter was adjourned to May 16.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One, Sub Office, Tobago, conducted extensive investigations supervised by Insp Mongroo and acting Insp Joefield. They were assisted by officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force. Investigations resulted in the arrest of the accused on the same day, in the Scarborough area, by officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force.
Grant was charged on Monday by constable DeGannes, also of HBI Region One, Sub Office, Tobago, following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.