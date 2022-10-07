A custodian was placed on $150,000 bail for alleged fraud against his employer.
Vijay Motilal, 41 of St Joseph, faced charges of forgery and uttering and obtaining money by false pretences in the sum of $2,818.
The charges were laid by constable Ramsankar of the Fraud Squad.
On Thursday, JP Stephen young placed the matter to December 18 when Motilal is expected to face a Tunapuna magistrate.
The victim reported to police that he paid an employee his salary by way of a cheque in the sum of $2,818.20 in June 2019. He claimed, when going through his bank statement, the sum of money paid to the employee was drawn twice in the month of June 2019.
He informed his banker that he only wrote the employee one cheque. The other cheque was allegedly found to be fraudulent.
An investigation was launched into the matter by the Fraud Squad, Port of Spain, which resulted in officers conducting an exercise between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on October 5, 2022.
The exercise was coordinated by ASP Craig and Insp David and supervised by Sgt Toney.