Atiba Defreitas is expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate on Monday, charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Defreitas, 28 of San Juan, was arrested by officers following a report of motor vehicle larceny in the Wallerfield area on June 8. He was charged on Saturday.
Investigations were spearheaded by Snr Supt Paponette and supervised by acting Insp Ramsarran, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Across in Malick on Sunday, officers of the Northern-Eastern Division recovered a white Nissan Tiida during an anti-crime exercise between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Officers of the Morvant Criminal Investigations Department (CID), received a report of robbery with aggravation and motor vehicle larceny in the St Joseph area. The officers went to the Malick area and carried out a search which resulted in the vehicle being found.
The exercise was spearheaded by acting Snr Supt Maharaj, acting Supt Ramjohn and ASP Pariman. Investigations are ongoing.
In another exercise, following a report of motor vehicle larceny which occurred on Saturday in the Arima area, officers found a beige Hyndai Tucson motor vehicle which was reported stolen, in the Talparo area on Sunday.
Investigations are also ongoing into this matter.
The police reminded that it is an offence to be in possession of a stolen vehicle, receive a stolen vehicle or receive items from a stolen vehicle.
Anyone with information about stolen vehicles is asked to contact the police at 999 or 800-TIPS, the post stated.