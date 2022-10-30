Shakeem Griffith

Shakeem Griffith is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday, charged with the murder of Anton Smart.

Griffith, 20 of Duncan Street, Port of Spain, will also face charges of possession of firearm and ammunition to endanger life.

Smart, 39 of Laventille, was fatally shot on October 20 while on Henry Street, Port of Spain.

Around 5 p.m, a lone gunman allegedly walked up behind him. Smart who was also called Redo, was shot several times. The gunman ran towards Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, a post to the police’s social media page stated.

Officers on patrol duty on Charlotte Street saw him running along Queen Street, with a firearm allegedly in his hand. They stopped their vehicle and called out to him that they were police officers but he continued running.

They were told by a passer-by that a man had been shot. The officers, in a bid to preserve life, went to Henry Street, the post said.  At the location, they saw Smart’s body.

One of the police officers who went after the suspect who allegedly still had the gun, had cause to fire at him while on George Street.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was treated for gunshot injuries.

The investigation was supervised by Ag ASP Simon, Inspectors Lynch and Mongroo and Ag Cpl Garcia, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One. They were assisted by officers attached to the Capital City Patrol Unit, under the supervision of Sgt Guerra, as well as officers of the Firearms and Ballistics Section of the Forensic Science Centre.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Be your neighbour’s keeper

Be your neighbour’s keeper

Crime Stoppers director and administrator of the Neighbourhood Crime Watch (NCW) programme Darrin Carmichael is urging communities to come together and establish neighbourhood watch groups to look out for one another amid escalating crime.

The country’s murder toll for the year thus far is 501.

In an interview with the Sunday Express last week, Carmichael said it is impossible for the police to be everywhere, and people must be proactive in protecting themselves. “There is a need to come together,” he said.

Pnm crime-fighting promises under the microscope

Pnm crime-fighting promises under the microscope

With 501 murders recorded for the year thus far, crime has moved from a ma­jor headache to migraine level.

In July, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley identified crime and violence as the number one issue fa­cing the country, and said the time had perhaps come for crime to be declared a public health emergency.

Two years earlier, when the ru­ling People’s National Movement (PNM), led by Rowley, presented its election manifesto ahead of the 2020 general election, it was confi­dent the crime situation was impro­ving, attributing this to a number of measures and initiatives it had implemented du­ring its previous term in office.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Be your neighbour’s keeper

Be your neighbour’s keeper

Crime Stoppers director and administrator of the Neighbourhood Crime Watch (NCW) programme Darrin Carmichael is urging communities to come together and establish neighbourhood watch groups to look out for one another amid escalating crime.

The country’s murder toll for the year thus far is 501.

In an interview with the Sunday Express last week, Carmichael said it is impossible for the police to be everywhere, and people must be proactive in protecting themselves. “There is a need to come together,” he said.

Pnm crime-fighting promises under the microscope

Pnm crime-fighting promises under the microscope

With 501 murders recorded for the year thus far, crime has moved from a ma­jor headache to migraine level.

In July, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley identified crime and violence as the number one issue fa­cing the country, and said the time had perhaps come for crime to be declared a public health emergency.

Two years earlier, when the ru­ling People’s National Movement (PNM), led by Rowley, presented its election manifesto ahead of the 2020 general election, it was confi­dent the crime situation was impro­ving, attributing this to a number of measures and initiatives it had implemented du­ring its previous term in office.

Recommended for you

Recommended for you