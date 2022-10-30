Shakeem Griffith is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday, charged with the murder of Anton Smart.
Griffith, 20 of Duncan Street, Port of Spain, will also face charges of possession of firearm and ammunition to endanger life.
Smart, 39 of Laventille, was fatally shot on October 20 while on Henry Street, Port of Spain.
Around 5 p.m, a lone gunman allegedly walked up behind him. Smart who was also called Redo, was shot several times. The gunman ran towards Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Officers on patrol duty on Charlotte Street saw him running along Queen Street, with a firearm allegedly in his hand. They stopped their vehicle and called out to him that they were police officers but he continued running.
They were told by a passer-by that a man had been shot. The officers, in a bid to preserve life, went to Henry Street, the post said. At the location, they saw Smart’s body.
One of the police officers who went after the suspect who allegedly still had the gun, had cause to fire at him while on George Street.
He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was treated for gunshot injuries.
The investigation was supervised by Ag ASP Simon, Inspectors Lynch and Mongroo and Ag Cpl Garcia, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One. They were assisted by officers attached to the Capital City Patrol Unit, under the supervision of Sgt Guerra, as well as officers of the Firearms and Ballistics Section of the Forensic Science Centre.