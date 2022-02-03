A man who was arrested as he allegedly tried to flee this country to reach Colombia, has been charged with human trafficking.
Samuel Weekes was denied bail when he appeared virtually before a Chaguanas magistrate on Wednesday.
Weekes, 44, of Duke Street, Port of Spain faced charges of trafficking of persons, rape and being a gang leader.
The charges were laid by constable Richards.
The matters were adjourned to February 7.
A release from the TTPS stated that, based on an ongoing human trafficking investigation, where 27 Latin American women were rescued on December 31 2021 on an operation conducted by police and Immigration Officers, the members of the Special Investigations Task Force (SITF) of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), under ACP Deosaran of the Central Intelligence Bureau, recorded statements and conducted intense and meticulous inquiries.
Following this, Weekes was arrested by officers of the SIU at the Piarco International Airport while allegedly attempting to board a Copa Flight to Panama destined for Colombia. Further, inquiries and searches were conducted by the SITF and Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), and the suspect was interviewed.
Consultation was then held with the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC, instructions were given and on February 1, three charges were laid against Weekes.
The investigation was spearheaded by ACP Cooper and coordinated by Supt Veronique and ASP Haynes of the Multi-Agency Task Force, in collaboration with the Director of Counter-Trafficking, Alana Wheeler, and Legal Officer, Zaheer Ali. Ag Cpl Antoine of the Special Investigation Task Force supervised the investigation.
Inquiries are continuing into the matter.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob praised the in-depth investigative work and tireless collaborative effort of the agencies involved that led to the arrest and subsequent charges being laid.