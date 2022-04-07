Marvin Williams is expected to appear virtually before an Arima magistrate on Thursday, charged with the August 31 2021 murder of Secion Malchan.
Malchan, 22 of Windy Hill, Arouca, was found close to his home with a gunshot wound to the head, a post to the police's social media page stated.
Williams, 38 of Four Roads, Diego Martin, was also charged with possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition to endanger life and shooting with intent, following advice received on Wednesday from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
The accused was arrested by officers of the Western Division Task Force on April 3. Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Sylvester, Insps John and Ramjag and Sgt Stanisclaus, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two.
Williams was charged on Wednesday by constable Kevorne Joseph, also of the HBI Region Two.