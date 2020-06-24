An 18-year-old man is expected to appear before a Tunapuna Magistrate today charged with harbouring a child.
The suspect was arrested by officers of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) following a comprehensive investigation into a report surrounding the disappearance of a 14-year-old female who was reported missing from the Fyzabad District on June 20.
The investigation which included officers of the CPU Central, Northern, and South Western Divisions, and the Cybercrime Unit, culminated in the discovery of the minor who was found at the home of the accused.
The man took officers to his home where they found the child. He was subsequently arrested and charged by WPC Mc Clatchie-Gabriel of the Northern Division CPU for one count of harbouring a child.
The investigation was supported by W/Supt (Ag) George, ASP Nowbutt and supervised by Insp Baptiste.