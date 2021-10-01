A 25-year-old man with Trinidadian and Canadian citizenship was expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today charged with the murders of his grandmother, mother and brother.
Rakesh David was also charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Roger Gaspard SC, on September 30.
The victims, Kumari Kowlessar-Timal, 77, of O’Meara Road, Arima and Radeshka Timal, 48 and Zachary David, 22, both Canadian nationals and both of Don Miguel Road, San Juan were found at the San Juan address, with gunshot wounds to their heads last week Friday (September 24)
The accused was arrested by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region 2 on that same date.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas and Insps. Hosein, Sylvester and Ramjag, all of HBI Region 2.
David was charged by Sgt. (Ag.) Fareed Mohammed, also of HBI Region 2 on October 1.