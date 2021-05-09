A Palo Seco man has been charged with the murder of Erin labourer Jeromy Rampersad.
Ashmeer Beharry, 23, of School Road, was charged with the offence on Friday following advice received from acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul.
Beharry is expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Siparia magistrate on Monday.
Rampersad, 29, of Arena Village, was last seen at his home on April 23 and reported missing by his wife to the police two days later.
During investigations to locate him, Beharry was questioned by police in connection with his disappearance.
Beharry allegedly told investigators that he stabbed Rampersad during an altercation in a bushy area at School Road.
He allegedly led officers to Rampersad’s burnt remains in Palo Seco last Thursday.
Investigations were supervised by Insp Maharaj, Sgts Jones and Elvin of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III.
Beharry was charged by PC Ali of HBI Region III.