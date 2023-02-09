A man was charged with larceny after he was allegedly paid for the purchase of a vehicle but failed to deliver.
Joshua Brown of Cocoyea Village, San Fernando, was arrested and charged for the offence on February 4. He was expected to face a Port of Spain magistrate on Thursday.
According to a police report, during the period April 2 and 23 2022, a victim allegedly paid $37,000 for the purchase of a white Nissan Note motor vehicle, after being led to believe that a man was authorized to sell it.
The victim allegedly never received the vehicle, later discovered that the man did not have consent and or authorization to sell the vehicle and efforts to get a refund proved futile.
Subsequently, a report was made to the Fraud Squad office, Port of Spain and constable Lutchman led investigations into the matter. As a result, a man was arrested and charged on February 6.
Investigations were supervised by Senior Superintendent Groome, Superintendent Reuben, and Sergeant Bassarath, of the Fraud Squad.