A security guard was due to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Tuesday, charged with manslaughter.
John Gervais, 37 of Mahogany Trace, Diego Martin, was charged in connection with the death of Terrance Phillip, following the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC, on Monday.
The accused surrendered himself to officers at the La Romaine police post, where he was arrested and cautioned. He was then detained at the Carenage police station.
According to police reports, around 12.40 a.m. on May 13, a man reported to Cpl Nicholas and constable Pile, who were on duty at the St James police station, that a man had been stabbed outside a casino located at Western Main Road, St James.
The officers responded to the report and enquiries revealed around 12.20 a.m. on May 13, two men were at the casino, when they had an argument which escalated into a fight, resulting in one man being stabbed in the neck. The victim was taken to the St James Medical Complex to seek medical attention, however, he succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation was supervised by acting ASP Bridglal, Inspectors Lynch and Mongroo, Sgt Ramsumair, Sgt Mohamed and Cpl Subiah all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One, with the assistance of officers attached to the La Romaine police post and the Western Division.