A 33-year old man was granted $80,000 bail when he appeared before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Monday charged with sexual touching.
The man, who resides at Beetham Gardens, will reappear before the court on January 11.
The suspect was arrested and charged by W/Cpl (Ag) Deonarine, of the Port-of-Spain Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) on December 12th following an investigation into a report made by a 14-year-old female minor that she was assaulted by a man.
Investigations revealed that on July 28, the girl went to the
house of a man whom she knows to collect $10. While at the house waiting to collect the money, it is alleged that the man asked the minor to perform an oral act to her breast to which she refused.
The girl told police that the man instead allegedly gave her $20 before squeezing her buttocks as she left the house.
A report was subsequently made to police who charged the man with one count of sexual touching.