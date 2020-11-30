A 25-year-old man of Gasparillo was expected to appear in court on Monday for sexual assault of his five-year-old daughter and a teenager.
PC Rohan of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) conducted an investigation into a report surrounding the alleged sexual abuse to a 15-year-old girl.
According to the girl, in April 2019, a man known to her took her to a relative’s house in Gasparillo where he allegedly raped her.
The girl told police that the acts occurred on three occasions.
PC Rohan further conducted enquiries and discovered that the suspect also allegedly sexually assaulted his five-year-old daughter.
The accused was arrested and charged with three offences of sexual penetration of a minor and one count of sexual touching of a minor.
In an unrelated incident, a 37-year-old man of Gasparillo was arrested for sexual touching of a 13-year-old girl.
WPC Maison-Marshall of CPU investigated a report made by a 13-year-old girl that while at her aunt’s home in May she was awoken by a man touching her stomach and private parts.
The suspect was subsequently charged with the offence of sexual touching of a minor.
Both men will appear in a virtual hearing before a San Fernando Magistrate on Monday.