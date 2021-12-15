A Princes Town man has been charged with the murder of his neighbour, mechanical technician Devindra Narinesingh, who was killed two months ago.
Ian Beharry, a 55-year-old watchman, has been in police custody since last month after he allegedly surrendered to a senior police officer who also resides in the neighbourhood.
Police said the suspect had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been hospitalised, under police guard.
He subsequently tested negative for the virus and was placed in the custody of the Princes Town police, as detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region III carried out enquiries.
Ongoing dispute
Narinesingh, 34, a father of one, was shot and killed in a garden near his home, where he went to pick flowers for a prayer ritual on October 5.
He was shot once in the abdomen less than 100 feet away from his home at Friendship Street, Iere Village.
Police were told there was an ongoing dispute between Narinesingh and a neighbour over the ownership of the land adjacent to Narinesingh’s family’s home.
Narinesingh was an employee at the National Gas Company, where he had recently been promoted to a team leader in his department.
Police were told that prior to Narinesingh’s killing, several reports had been made to the Princes Town police regarding previous verbal altercations with a neighbour.
Detectives of Homicide Region III and Princes Town CID responded to the scene.
On Tuesday, deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul gave instructions to detectives of HBI Region III to charge the suspect with murder.
Investigations were supervised by Insp Maharaj, Sgt Elvin and Cpl Bridgemohan—and Beharry was charged by WPC Stacy Ann George, also of HBI Region III.
Beharry is scheduled to appear in a virtual hearing before a Princes Town magistrate today.