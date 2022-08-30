Tyrese Jones

Photo from TTPS social media page.

Tyrese Jones is expected to appear before a Point Fortin magistrate on Tuesday, charged with the murder of Randy Amoroso.

Amoroso died on August 10 after allegedly being beaten with a ceramic pot and a piece of wood.

Jones, aka ‘Motocks’, of Warden Road, Point Fortin was charged, following advice from acting Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul on Monday.

Amoroso, 38 aka ‘Movado’ also of Point Fortin, was at Tank Farm Road, on August 10, when he got into a heated argument with another man, a post to the police’s social media page stated. During the altercation, the man allegedly armed himself with a piece of wood and ceramic pot and hit the victim about the head and body several times. The victim died at the scene, while the assailant fled.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the matter on August 24.

Investigations were supervised by acting Supt Dhilpaul and Sgt Alister Jones, both of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three. Jones was charged by constable Lall, also of HBI Region Three.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Minister in hospital

Minister in hospital

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, went to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, …

Heavy rain causes chaos

Heavy rain causes chaos

OVERNIGHT showers and a midday thunderstorm yesterday caused landslides and severe street and flash flooding in parts of North and western Trinidad.

In an afternoon update, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) stated that the Diego Martin Regional Corporation had reported three landslides in the north-west—at Woodbine Valley Road Ext, Upper Bournes Road, St James, Hillcrest, Upper La Puerta and Freedom Street, Cocorite.

Recommended for you