Tyrese Jones is expected to appear before a Point Fortin magistrate on Tuesday, charged with the murder of Randy Amoroso.
Amoroso died on August 10 after allegedly being beaten with a ceramic pot and a piece of wood.
Jones, aka ‘Motocks’, of Warden Road, Point Fortin was charged, following advice from acting Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul on Monday.
Amoroso, 38 aka ‘Movado’ also of Point Fortin, was at Tank Farm Road, on August 10, when he got into a heated argument with another man, a post to the police’s social media page stated. During the altercation, the man allegedly armed himself with a piece of wood and ceramic pot and hit the victim about the head and body several times. The victim died at the scene, while the assailant fled.
A suspect was arrested in connection with the matter on August 24.
Investigations were supervised by acting Supt Dhilpaul and Sgt Alister Jones, both of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three. Jones was charged by constable Lall, also of HBI Region Three.