A 27-year-old man was ordered to have no communication whatsoever with a 14-year-old girl after appearing before a Port of Spain Magistrate charged with sexual penetration of a child.
Rheon Enill, called known as Aaron ‘Chinee’ Baptiste, was given the order as part of his bail conditions which were set at $150,000.
He was also instructed to report to his local police station twice a week.
Enill AKA ‘Redman,’ and ‘Fatma,’ will reappear before the court on June 1.
The accused was arrested on April 30 and charged the following day by WPC Johnson-Eccles of the Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) following investigations into a report made by a 14-year-old girl in January, that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man.
When detectives probed the report, they learnt that the girl was initially discovered missing from home.
She later returned and was brought to the Western Division CPU by her parents.
CPU detectives were then told by the girl that she had sexual intercourse with a man.
Investigations subsequently led to the arrest of Enill who was later charged with one count of sexual penetration of a child.
Enquiries were spearheaded by W/Superintendent (Ag.) Claire Guy-Alleyne and supervised by Cpl Davis-Guerra. The arrest
was also made possible with the special assistance of Senior Superintendent of Police, Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), Oswain Subero.