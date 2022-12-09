A Couva man faced a magistrate charged with the rape of a 16-year-old.
The 37-year-old man also allegedly choked the girl.
He faced the court charged with sexual penetration of a child and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The man was placed on of $150,000 bail by magistrate Alexander Prince on Wednesday and is to re-appear before the magistrate on January 4.
Police reports state that on December 1, a man allegedly pushed his step-daughter onto a bed at his home and had sexual intercourse with her, against her will. The accused also allegedly choked the 16-year-old girl, threatened her and then slapped her on her face.
A report was made to the police on the same day and the Central Division Child Protection Unit conducted investigations. The man was arrested and charged on December 5.
Investigations were spearheaded by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Insp Davidson and Sgt Cedeno-Figaro and conducted by constable Rogers-Flemming.