A man who allegedly raped his 11-year-old neighbour has been arrested by police.
The victim's aunt told police she caught the neighbour sexually assaulting her niece on December 15.
She called the police and attempted to restrain the man, however the man escaped.
Cpl Barclay of the South-Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) began investigations.
Police discovered that the suspect went to the house, realised that the girl’s father was not at home, and sexually assaulted her.
Officers launched a manhunt, and the suspect was arrested.
He was charged with one count of sexual penetration of a minor, and was expected to appear before a Siparia magistrate in a virtual hearing on Monday.