A national of the Dominican Republic seeking residency status in this country has been denied bail for raping and buggering his Trinidadian wife.
In addition to the sexual charges, the man was accused of robbery with violence and maliciously wounding the woman.
While it is permitted to make public the identity of people charged with criminal offences, in this instance it has been omitted to protect the identity of the victim.
The 32-year-old man appeared in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of committing the offences against the woman on April 2, at her home in Central Trinidad after she returned from work.
According to the charges, on the night in question, the woman had just returned home and saw the man standing in front of her house.
The summary of evidence stated that the woman became fearful, turned around and began running out of her driveway. However, the man chased and eventually caught up to her, taking hold of her tee-shirt and pulled a gold chain from her neck.
He also pulled a gold bracelet valued at $18,000 from her wrist before throwing her to the ground and began to kick and punch her.
He then took her back to the house, locked the door, pushed her in the bedroom before assaulting her.
The woman resisted saying “(name called) I don’t want to have sex, leave me alone,” but the man continued nonetheless.
When she refused to perform oral sex on him, he bit her on the neck and face and began choking her.
The woman, the document stated, eventually became unconscious. It was at that point the man stopped the assault and attempted to revive her.
She eventually made a report to police and the man was later arrested and charged.