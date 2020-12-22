A MAN charged with the rape of his wife faced the San Fernando magistrate on Monday.
The 57-year old appeared virtually before senior magistrate Indrani Cedeno.
The 35-year-old woman made a report to the Mon Repos police that last week Thursday she was raped in the bedroom of her home. The Southern Gender Based Violence Unit was also involved in the investigation and the man was charged by constable Sylvan.
During the court hearing, police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said that the accused did not have a criminal record and he made no objection to bail.
The man who has three children under the age of 11 years with his spouse, was placed on $100,000 bail with a cash alternative of $4,000. As a condition of bail, he is to have no contact with his wife.
The matter is expected to be recalled today.