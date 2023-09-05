A Rio Claro man charged with twice raping a woman was granted $80,000 bail on Monday.
The 49-year-old accused, was ordered to stay away from the woman and to report to the Rio Claro police station once a week, as conditions of his bail. He appeared before magistrate Alicia Chankar at the Rio Claro court, after being charged on August 27 by constable Mahabir of the Rio Claro Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
The man will reappear before the court on September 20.
He was arrested on August 24 in the Couva area by officers attached to the Couva CID having been wanted in connection with a police report in which a woman told officers that she was allegedly raped by a man in the Rio Claro area.
According to a police report, made on August 22, a woman was in her yard at about 9 a.m. on May 20, when a man met her and offered her work to clean his apartment and secretary work on a job site. The woman, detectives were told, accompanied the man in his motor vehicle with her baby and he took her to his apartment.
While there, the man asked her to go on the beach and she went with him to a beach in Claxton Bay with her child where they bathed. They later returned to the man’s apartment. She subsequently put the baby to sleep and the suspect told her to take off her clothes and she refused. He then allegedly forcibly took off her clothes and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. A similar incident is said to have occurred the following day. Following investigations, the man was charged with the offences.