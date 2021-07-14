A man who stole allegedly cash from his employer which he allegedly shared with three other men, has been arrested by police
Kevin Gosein, 29, an employee of a packaging supply store in Charlieville, was charged with wasteful employment of police time and larceny of $11,850.
Also jointly charged with larceny are Dillon Mahabir, Stephen Ramlagan, 24, both of Cunupia, and Fareed Khan, 19, of Charlieville.
A police report said that Gosein allegedly reported that around 4.02 p.m. on July 6, while outside his workplace on Caroni Savannah Road, he was approached by a man armed with a knife.
He alleged that the suspect announced a robbery and relieved him of $11,850 belonging to his employer.
Enquiries conducted by the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department (CID) led to the arrest of three suspects.
Further enquiries led to the arrest and charge of Gosein for wasteful employment of police time after it was discovered that the report he made was false.
All four were subsequently charged by PC Baksh for larceny.
They are expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Chaguanas magistrate this week.