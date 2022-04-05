A man on 14 sexual offences against a 14-year-old girl, appeared virtually before the Port of Spain court on Monday.
The 30-year-old faced magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor charged with nine offences of sexual penetration, four offences of sexual touching of a child and an allegation of sexual communication.
He was granted $200,000 bail with a surety.
According to a police report, during the period of April 2021 and March 2022, a man allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a fourteen-year-old girl.
Officers of the Western Division Child Protection Unit conducted an investigation into the matter, which resulted in the arrest of a man on March 30. He was charged on April 1.
Investigations were supervised by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, acting Insp Simmons and acting Sgt James with assistance and collaboration from officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).
The accused is expected to reappear at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on April 25.