A 41-year-old construction labourer faced the court on Tuesday, charged with the sexual touching of a ten-year-old girl.
He appeared before Couva magistrate Alexander Prince and was placed on $50,000 bail.
The matter was adjourned to March 1.
Police reports stated that on December 31 2021, the girl was at home in her bedroom playing with her brother when, it is alleged that a male relative came into the bedroom and began playing with them. During the play, the girl was allegedly inappropriately sexually touched by the relative. She later confided in her mother, who reported the matter to the Child Protection Unit Central Division.
The matter was investigated, which led to the arrest and charge of the accused on January 31, 2023.
Charges were laid by constable Vijay Ramkissoon.
The investigation was supervised by Senior Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Sergeant Cedeno-Figaro and Inspector Hosein.