Donald Sylvester has been charged with the murder of his 32-year-old son.
Sylvester, 65 of Lopinot Road, Arouca, was expected to appear before an Arima magistrate on Monday, charged with the November 12 offence.
The victim was Nicholas Sylvester, also from Arouca.
He was at his home on November 11, when he got into a heated argument with a male relative. During the incident, the relative allegedly armed himself with a pellet gun and shot the victim once in the abdomen, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
He was taken to the Arima General Hospital where he was treated and subsequently transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for further treatment. He succumbed to his injuries the following day.
The male suspect surrendered to officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two, on Tuesday, the police’s post added.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Ramjag and Insp Sylvester all of HBI Region Two.
Sylvester was charged on Saturday by constable France also of HBI Region Two, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.