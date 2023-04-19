A man who allegedly pointed a cutlass at his wife and threatened her, appeared before a magistrate on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old, charged with common assault, was placed on $8,000 bail when he faced magistrate Ava Vandeburg-Bailey at the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court. He is expected to reappear in court on May 17.
According to police reports, on April 16, there was a domestic dispute between the couple. The argument escalated, then the man allegedly held a cutlass, pointed it towards the woman and made threatening remarks, which resulted in the woman becoming fearful for her life. The matter was later reported to the Mayaro Gender-Based Violence Unit and constable Ramsaran conducted investigations.
As a result, a man was arrested on the same day, and charged with the offence on Wednesday. Investigations were supervised by Senior Supt Claire Guy Alleyne, ASP Bridglal, Inspector Lopez and Sergeant Acres.