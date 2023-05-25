Miguel Celestine appeared virtually before a Scarborough magistrate, charged with the murder of Hakeem Thomas.
Celestine, 34, of Lowlands and Adventure Estate, Plymouth, was also charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by constable Wharwood, on May 22.
He was remanded into custody and is expected to reappear before the magistrate on June 20.
According to a police report, on May 9, around 12.02 p.m. Thomas was at the corner of Buccoo Road and Robert Trace, Mt Pleasant with other people when a silver-grey Nissan Note pulled alongside Thomas.
Police further learned that the driver and rear right side passenger doors opened and the occupants allegedly pointed guns in the direction of Thomas and several loud sounds were heard.
The group began running from the scene, however, Thomas fell to the ground a short distance away. The shooters escaped in the vehicle.
Thomas was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region One Office took lead in the investigations into the circumstances surrounding Thomas' death.
With the assistance of the Tobago Division Task Force, on May 15, Celestine was arrested and cautioned by HBI detectives.
On May 22 advice was received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC that Celestine be charged with the offences.
The investigation was supervised by acting ASP Bridglal, Insps Lynch and Mongroo, and acting Insp Joefield, Sgt Quashie-George all of the HBI Region One with the assistance of officers attached to the Cyber Crime Unit and Research Analytical Unit.
This is the second murder to be solved in the Tobago Division for 2023 with four other investigations being actively pursued.