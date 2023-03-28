Gardener Alex 'Spoon' Lewis appeared before Couva magistrate Alexander Prince on Tuesday, charged with the murder of Tortuga farmer, Ganesh Deopersad.
Lewis, 29 of Claxton Bay, will next face the magistrate on April 25.
He was charged on Monday by constable Bernard of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Three, following advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul.
Deopersad was shot and killed at his home on March 14.
Investigations into the incident were supervised by Supt Dhillpaul, ASP Persad and Sgts Smith and Forbes.