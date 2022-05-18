Kwasi Matthew has been charged with the April murders of three Diego Martin residents.
The burnt bodies of Ako Matthew, 34, Robin Sancho Jr, 21, and Alexsia Edwards, 21, were found between April 25 and 26 at North Coast Road, Maraval. They had been missing for several days.
Matthew, 37, of Blue Basin, Diego Martin, surrendered to officers of the Chaguanas police station on April 26 and was handed over to officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One office.
He was charged with the murders on May 17 by acting corporal Pereira, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
Investigations were supervised by Insps Lynch and Mongroo and acting corporal Garcia, all of the HBI Region One, with assistance from officers of the Western Division, the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Central Division.
Matthew was expected to virtually face a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday.