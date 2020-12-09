A COUVA man who allegedly forged documentation to obtain a bank loan to purchase a sports utility vehicle has been arrested by police.
Jekeil Roberts, 23, of Perseverance Village, allegedly tendered a job letter and payslip in support of his loan application, purportedly obtained from a company based in Central Trinidad, at which he was never employed.
Roberts was arrested on December 7 by Fraud Squad detectives in relation to an alleged attempt to obtain a bank loan valued $206,542.
This loan was being obtained towards the purchase of a Kia Sorento motor vehicle.
Detectives of the Fraud Squad Division in Port of Spain were alerted by a local financial institution to suspected forged documents bearing Roberts' name.
It is alleged that on November 24, the suspect reportedly tendered a job letter and payslip in support of his loan application, purportedly obtained from a company based in Central Trinidad.
Investigators confirmed that the suspect was not an employee of that company, and therefore proved that the contents of the tendered employment documents were fictitious.
The signature of the Managing Director of the company was also forged, police said,
On December 8, the suspect was charged with attempting to obtain the loan sum by false pretences, as well as multiple counts of uttering forged documents.
The suspect was granted station bail $50,000, by Justice of the Peace Stephen Young, and is due to appear virtually at the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court on February 22.