A St Augustine man who allegedly fatally chopped a man during an argument over a broken plate has been charged with manslaughter.
Mitra Sammy, 39, of Dhanai Street, was charged with the unlawful killing of Ganesh Ramkissoon which occurred on July 10.
Ramkissoon, 44, a driver, of the same address, was at the house when he got into a heated verbal argument allegedly with Sammy over a broken plate.
During the course of the confrontation, Ramkissoon was chopped to the shoulder.
He was taken to the Eric Williams’ Medical Sciences Complex where he died.
Sammy surrendered to police on that same date.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas and W/Insp Sylvester of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two.
Sammy was charged by WPC Treanna La Fortune-Salina, also of HBI Region Two, on July 17.
Sammy is expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Tunapuna Magistrate on Monday.