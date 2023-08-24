She thanked the company’s in-house security for “effectively managing the situation”, and for ensuring everyone else’s safety.
A heated argument in the lobby of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) headquarters, South Quay, Port of Spain, turned bloody yesterday morning when one man broke through a door and chopped another in full view of staff and customers.
After the incident, police remained outside HDC’s headquarters while security in the building appeared to be markedly “beefed up” by yesterday afternoon.
Police said that around 11.15 a.m., a man was standing in the HDC building’s main lobby when he was approached by a man armed with a cutlass and dealt several chops.
The victim braced the attack and was chopped on his right hand while the blunt side of the cutlass struck his head.
After the attack, the cutlass-wielding man then ran out the building and escaped by running north along lower George Street.
The victim was later taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was treated.
Police said that prior to the chopping, both men were seen having a heated argument in the lobby, during which the attacker left.
When the man returned armed with the cutlass, security officers who spotted him told him to leave. He instead broke through a security exit door, found the man he had been arguing with and attacked him.
The Express spoke with a senior Port of Spain Division officer who said they expect to arrest the attacker soon as his face had been caught by HDC’s CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras.
The victim was not an employee of the HDC.
A release from the HDC yesterday evening said that “both customers assaulted each other with an onlooking customer trying to intervene.” It added that “a report was later made at the Besson Street Police Station and is being investigated by Constable Boucaud”.
The HDC continued that having regard to its security and health safety, security and environment (HSSE) practices, it has since reviewed its security arrangements and held consultation with its staff to alleviate their fears by engaging its Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) from today.
HDC’s chairman, Noel Garcia, said he “was appalled by the situation and reiterated that further enforced security measures and enhanced security protocols were introduced to prevent such an incident reoccurring in the future in any and all of HDC locations.
Managing director Jayselle McFarlane said the incident marks the first of its kind for the HDC. “The HDC’s first response is for the safety of its employees and customers. Having engaged the employees today, I am grateful through the discussions held and the prompt response of the local authorities to the situation that no lives were lost,” she said.
She added that in light of the incident, “the HDC has taken proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its employees, visitor and customers”.
She thanked the company’s in-house security for “effectively managing the situation”, and for ensuring everyone else’s safety.
