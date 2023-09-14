A man who was arrested by police after a high-speed chase following an alleged home invasion, was denied bail on five charges of robbery with violence.
Ezekiel Braithwaite was remanded into custody when he appeared before a Couva magistrate on Thursday.
He was also charged with dangerous driving, to which he pleaded guilty, and was fined $5,000. Braithwaite was allowed three months to pay the fine or face six months’ simple imprisonment.
He was further fined $10,000 for using false plates and was allowed six months to pay this fine or face two years hard labour.
According to police reports, around 9.55 p.m. on September 7, a man was in the garage area of his Balmain, Couva home, when he was allegedly accosted by five men. A firearm was allegedly pointed at him, a robbery announced and he was forced into the living room area of his home, where four other people were seated.
The five assailants allegedly demanded cash and jewelry, then tied all five victims’ hands behind their backs. The assailants then allegedly ransacked the house and relieved the victims of cash, mobile phones and other personal items. All suspects then ran out of the house and escaped in an unknown direction.
Constables Hassanali and Ramcharan responded to the report of the incident and went to the location at Balmain Village, Couva, where the officers saw a black-coloured Nissan Wingroad Wagon motor vehicle parked near the victims' home.
Upon the police attempting to make checks of the car, the driver sped off along Balmain Main Road, in an attempt to evade them. The officers pursued the vehicle which continued at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner, driving west along the eastbound lane, in the direction of oncoming vehicles and also posing a threat to pedestrians.
Central Division Task Force officers and Freeport Mobile Police intercepted the vehicle at Calcutta #2, in an area known as "Hell Town". The lone occupant, a 22-year-old man of Laventille Road, Laventille and also Haniff Trace, La Quesa, Freeport, was arrested and taken to the Couva police station, along with the vehicle.
Investigations are continuing and police are actively pursuing leads that can lead to the arrest of the other four alleged suspects.