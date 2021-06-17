A man who raped two of his nieces aged 12 and 14 years old was arrested and faced the court on Thursday.
The 43-year-old man was denied bail when he appeared before a Siparia magistrate on two offences of sexual touching and sexual penetration.
Police received a report on March 4 when the mothers of the victims' went to the Penal Police Station to report that a man known to them had sexually assaulted the girls.
They also reported to police that he had raped the victims.
The suspect was arrested by police and charged on June 13.
Presiding magistrate Andrew Stroude instructed the accused to provide a place of address other than his current one before bail can be considered.
The investigation was spearheaded by W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, Insp Knutt and W/ Sgt Charles and conducted by Cpl Callender.