A man charged with seven offences including shooting at police and wounding an officer, was denied bail during his court appearance.
Akimo Pompey, 31 of Railway Road Extension, appeared virtually before Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie on Monday.
He faced charges of shooting with intent, wounding with intent, possession of firearm, possession of firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition, possession of ammunition to endanger life and malicious damage of a police vehicle, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The charges were laid by acting ASP Ragoo.
Pompey was denied bail and the matters adjourned to May 9.
It is alleged that officers of the Central Division Task Force, Area North, were shot at when they responded to a report of armed men in the Enterprise area around 6 pm, on April 3. The police’s social media post added that the officers, in keeping with the Use of Force Policy, returned fire and the gunmen ran off. One officer was wounded during the exchange and was taken to hospital for treatment. He was later discharged.
The officers pursued the assailants and with the assistance of the Central Division Gang Unit, the Inter-Agency Task Force, the Guard and Emergency Branch, the Canine Unit and the Air Support Unit, conducted several searches. These resulted in one suspect being found and arrested.
The operation was supervised by DCP Archie, Snr Supt Simon, Supt Pierre, Insp Ablacksingh and Sgts John and Cielto.