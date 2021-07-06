A POINT Fortin man who raped a 17-year-old girl several times during a two year period faced the court on Monday charged with eight sexual offences.
A 36-year-old accused was charged with serious indecency, sexual touching, and six offences of sexual penetration of the victim.
He was arrested after the victim and a relative made a report that the man had raped and sexually assaulted her during the period March 2018 and April 2020.
WPC Renn-Lashley, of the South-Western Police Division CPU, conducted an investigation which resulted in the man being arrested and charged.
The Investigation was supervised by Insp Knutt, Sgt Charles and Cpl Callender.
The accused appeared in a virtual hearing before senior Point Fortin Magistrate Alicia Chankar on Monday.
The magistrate denied bail and remanded the accused into custody until July 30.