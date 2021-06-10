A man was denied bail who allegedly raped his step-daughter was brought before the court Tuesday.
The 38-year-old man was charged with the offence of sexual penetration of a child.
He was denied bail in a virtual hearing before Princes Town Magistrate magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine.
He was arrested and charged by WPC Ramroop, of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) on June 7.
Police received a report by a woman that she caught her husband in the bedroom of her 11-year-old daughter earlier that day.
Investigations into the case were headed by W/Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, and supervised by Insp Khan of the Southern CPU.