A Cocorite man who allegedly raped and gave alcohol to a 13-year-old girl has been denied bail before a magistrate.
The 34-year-old man man was charged with two offences of sexual penetration, three offences of sexual touching, one offence of administering a dangerous drug to a minor, namely alcohol.
The man appeared in a virtual hearing before Port-of-Spain magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor on Tuesday.
The man was arrested on September 2 and charged three days later.
A report was made to police on April 5 stated that between April 2020 to March this year, the victim was sexually assaulted on several occasions, and was given alcohol to drink on one occasion.
The investigation was supervised by W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, W/Sgt Simmons and Sgt James.
WPC Lawrence conducted the investigation and was assisted by Snr Supt Oswain Subero, IATF and the Western Division Ops Team.
The matter was adjourned to October 19.