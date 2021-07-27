A 29-year-old Princes Town man who allegedly sexually assaulted his 14-year-old step-daughter multiple times for almost five years, faced the court on Monday.
The accused, of Reform, was charged with three offences of sexual touching.
He was denied bail in a virtual hearing before a San Fernando magistrate.
The magistrate was told that the accused had six pending court matters, which include driving under the influence (D.U.I) of alcohol, possession of marijuana, obscene language, and resisting arrest.
In May, the victim reported to police the incidents of the sexual assault.
She told police that while at her home, the accused had touched her inappropriately on three separate occasions between December 2016 to March this year.
He was arrested and charged on July 23 by W/Cpl Chance, of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
The investigation, spearheaded by W/Superintendent of Police Claire Guy-Alleyne, and supported by Insp Khan, resulted in the charges being laid against the girl’s stepfather.
The matters were postponed to August 6.