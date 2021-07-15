A man who contracted the Covid-19 virus just before receiving his second jab has died.
Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds yesterday confirmed the death of the patient who took the second dose of the vaccine, but pointed out the patient contracted the virus just before receiving his second jab, and therefore was not fully vaccinated.
Hinds made the disclosure during the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covid-19 news conference yesterday, in response to a question from the media about whether the ministry was aware of a social media post in which someone claimed their relative died after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.
Hinds stressed that to date, none of the Covid-19 patients who died from the virus were fully vaccinated.
“There were a few instances in which individuals either had a first dose, or there was one instance, I believe, in which a second dose had been administered, but when we look at the retrospective data, the individual would have already contracted Covid-19 just prior to that second dose. So they were still basically on the first dose and that level of immunity when they contracted the disease, and subsequently became ill enough to pass on,” he said.
“As we said before, the full benefit of having the two shots really becomes manifest after a two-week period after that second shot. That’s as much benefit as you would get. So that even if you’ve had this second shot, you’re not immediately benefiting fully from that immune response. You still have another two weeks before you can be said to be fully immunised,” he added.