Man dies in fall at hotel: children’s appeal dismissed

AN APPEAL, filed by three children of a 76-year-old man who died weeks after he fell in the bathroom at Courtyard by Marriott, was dismissed by the court on Tuesday.
Shouket Abed’s children alleged that, after he suffered a traumatic fall and personal injury at the hotel, his condition gradually worsened where he became a paraplegic and died 19 months later.
Anthony Abed, Edward Abed and Sylvia Abed-Weatherhead alleged that the fall was a result of a breach of duty by the hotel to their father and claimed for damages in the matter. The hotel denied any liability.
The trial judge had agreed with the hotel and dismissed the claim, but the children appealed.
Judgment was delivered in the matter by Court of Appeal panel which comprised judges Allan Mendonca, Prakash Moosai and Gillian Lucky. Abed, who lived in Barbados, checked into the hotel around June 15, 2008, to attend a funeral.
It was proffered that, the next day, the hotel’s guest was in the process of emerging from the bathtub when he placed his foot on the tiled floor, slipped, struck the back of his neck on the bathroom vanity and sustained injures from which he later died.
The children alleged that the injuries sustained and their father’s eventual death were caused by the hotel’s negligence. This negligence, they alleged, included not placing a non-skid surface on the floor of the bathroom, failing to provide handrails or safety bars, failing to warn of the foreseeable danger and to ensure the vanity was not in close proximity to the bathtub.
The hotel however countered that reasonable steps were taken, including placing a towel in a rolled-up position on the floor, outfitting the bathroom with a skid-resistant floor, placing a hand rail in a prominent position and affixed a sign advising that the shower curtain be placed inside the bathtub while showering.
It also said that the location of the bathroom’s vanity was in keeping with reasonable standards for the size of the room and did not pose a danger to guests exercising due care for their safety while using the bathtub or shower.