The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is warning drivers who have been issued Disqualification Notices by the Transport Commissioner to immediately cease and desist from driving any motor vehicle.
Failure to do so will result in immediate arrest without a warrant.
Also, any disqualified driver who drives a vehicle is not covered by any motor vehicle insurance policy and therefore places both themselves, their passengers, and other road users at serious risk.
The TTPS reminded that according to Section 88M(7) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, a driver who fails to surrender his Drivers’ Permit once served a Disqualification Notice by the Transport Commissioner, also commits an offence and is liable to be fined $5,000.
On Monday, an Arima man was jailed for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle although disqualified from holding a drivers' permit and no valid insurance.
Devon Austin, was arrested on May 1 and charged with the offences of driving a motor vehicle having been disqualified from holding a drivers’ permit, and for driving a vehicle without a valid policy of insurance.
Austin appeared in a virtual hearing Senior Magistrate Nanette Forde-John at the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to the offences.
The incident occurred during a routine road traffic exercise in the Northern Division conducted by officers attached to the Traffic Branch Road Policing Task Force (RPTF).
Austin was driving a Nissan Almera playing loud music when he was stopped by police.
PC Jahoor requested Austin's drivers’ permit, but he was unable to produce one and stated that he had left it at home.
However, the officer was able to obtain the permit number and was in the process of issuing Austin a ticket for playing a noisy instrument when it was revealed that he had been disqualified from driving by the Transport Commissioner having exceeded the Demerit Point threshold.
Austin was subsequently arrested and charged.
The magistrate sentenced him to 15 months’ hard labour.
Austin was also again disqualified from holding, or obtaining a Drivers’ Permit for two years.