THE body of a man was pulled out from a quarry pond at Windsor Park, Couva on Monday.
The man went swimming in the pond in an area known as the Sand Pit when he got into difficulties around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
He was identified as Max Phillip, 31.
When Phillip did not resurface, his family and friends searched for him into the night but when he was not found, Couva police and other authorities were contacted.
A family member contacted a hunters and divers group and the search team went to the pond by daybreak on Monday.
Around 7 a.m. one of the divers spotted the body beneath the surface.
In a live video on Facebook, a member of the hunters and divers group spoke of the incident.
He said on Sunday night the group was making arrangements to go to Cedros to assist in the search for 14-year-old Matthew Sookoo, who was lost at sea, when he was contacted by a member of Phillip's family.
The body of Sookoo resurfaced at Columbus Bay, approximately two kilometres away from where he went beneath the water off a beach at Fullerton.
The member of the divers and hunters group said the depth of the quarry pond was at least ten metres deep in some areas.
"The early morning sun cast a shadow on an object underneath the water. One of our divers went in and confirmed that it was him. We contacted the Couva Police and they told us to stand down and we did so", said the member of the group on Facebook.
Officers of the Couva police station, members of the Defense Force and Coast Guard responded.
The body was taken to the San Fernando mortuary for an autopsy.