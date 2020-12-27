Dale

Electrocuted: Dale Williams

A man who obtained an illegal electrical connection from a Heritage Petroleum low voltage power line to his Palo Seco home was electrocuted on Saturday.

In a media release from Heritage Petroleum Company Limited, it stated that the 34 year old resident of Rifle Range came into contact with the live electrical wire.

The release stated that around 11.30 a.m. officials of Heritage Petroleum received reports of the electrocution.

“The reports indicated that, a 34-year-old resident of the area, came into contact with a live electrical line from an illegal connection from a Heritage low voltage power line to his home.

The deceased has been identified as Dale Williams.

Heritage officials visited the scene along with officials from the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the District Medical Officer (DMO).

The dangers of illegal electrical connections have been the focus of several notices in the print media. The Company also maintains field signage and has issued warning letters and disconnects persons engaging in this risky practice”, the release read.

“All relevant regulatory bodies have been informed of the incident and the TTPS is investigating.

Heritage is truly saddened by this tragedy and will continue to prevent and discourage persons from establishing illegal electrical connections from the Company’s grid. It is our sincere hope that no such loss of life will ever occur in the future. The company would like to express its deepest condolence to the family of the deceased”, the release stated.

