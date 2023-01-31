Kevon Oliver appeared before the court on Monday, charged with the 2020 murders of a woman, her son and a family friend.
Oliver who is also known as ‘Ayha’ and ‘Oliver’, 36, of Point Fortin also faced a charge of arson as he appeared before Point Fortin magistrate Alicia Chankar.
The matters were adjourned to March 2.
The remains of the three victims - Ceslyn Farrell, 69, her son Patrick Farrell, 48, and family friend, Scyllas Cadett, 41 - were found by fire officers at their Point Fortin home on February 27 2020. A man was allegedly seen in the vicinity of the house with a red gas container.
Investigations were supervised by acting Supt Dhillpaul, ASP Persad, Insp Hosein and Sgt Forbes of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Three.
Oliver was arrested on January 24 and charged on Monday by constable George, also of HBI Region Three, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul.