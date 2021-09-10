overpass

St Joseph police believe an elderly man fell asleep on the overpass near Grand Bazaar and rolled off, falling onto a vehicle as it drove along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway.

The victim was listed in critical condition at the Eric Williams Medi­cal Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, yesterday.

While he had no identification on him, police said he was recognised as a homeless man who often frequented the communities in Valsayn.

Around 7.20 p.m. on Wednesday, police were told that the driver of a silver Honda Civic was in the left lane of the highway when upon reaching the overpass, he heard a loud thud and saw something crash onto his windscreen.

He stopped and observed the victim, clad in a red T-shirt and black three-quarter pants, lying on the road.

The police were notified and a team of officers led by WPC Ameer Ali responded.

The driver gave a statement and was allowed to leave.

