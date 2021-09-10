St Joseph police believe an elderly man fell asleep on the overpass near Grand Bazaar and rolled off, falling onto a vehicle as it drove along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway.
The victim was listed in critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, yesterday.
While he had no identification on him, police said he was recognised as a homeless man who often frequented the communities in Valsayn.
Around 7.20 p.m. on Wednesday, police were told that the driver of a silver Honda Civic was in the left lane of the highway when upon reaching the overpass, he heard a loud thud and saw something crash onto his windscreen.
He stopped and observed the victim, clad in a red T-shirt and black three-quarter pants, lying on the road.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by WPC Ameer Ali responded.
The driver gave a statement and was allowed to leave.